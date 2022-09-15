Ex-international umpire Asad Rauf dies aged 66 By Press Association September 15 2022, 9.38am Asad Rauf has died after suffering a cardiac arrest (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died from a cardiac arrest, aged 66, the International Cricket Council has said. Rauf, who stood as an on-field umpire in 49 Test matches, was part of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires between 2006 and 2013. His career did end abruptly in 2013 when he was named as part of an alleged spot-fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League, for which he was subsequently banned. Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss.— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 15, 2022 He died in his native Pakistan on Wednesday. Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja said on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. “He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0