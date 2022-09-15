Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea go for four in a row as WSL chases post-Euros boost

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 12.02pm
Chelsea are aiming for a fourth consecutive title (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea are aiming for a fourth consecutive title (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea defend their Women’s Super League title as the competition looks to build on the momentum of England’s Euro 2022 win.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points.

Can Chelsea defend their crown?

Chelsea will be looking to extend their WSL dominance as they go hunting for their fourth consecutive title.

The Blues secured the spoils last season but the race boiled down to the final day, with Chelsea beating Manchester United 4-2 to pip Arsenal to top spot.

Emma Hayes has bolstered her ranks with some new summer signings including Kadeisha Buchanan and Katerina Svitkova as they search for further silverware.

Euros impact

Clubs will be looking to capitalise on the impact of this summer’s European Championships and have already started to see the effects of England’s win.

Last month Aston Villa reported a 108 per cent increase in season ticket sales and attributed this to the success of the Lionesses in the Euros.

Arsenal increased and sold out their allocation of season tickets, while Brighton and West Ham have also reported major growth.

Liverpool’s return

Liverpool will be looking to make an impact upon their return to the WSL and hoping to make their stay permanent.

The Reds were relegated in 2020 on a points-per-game basis and spent two seasons in the Championship, finishing third in 2021 before earning promotion in April this year.

Matt Beard’s side only lost two games last season and secured their return to the top tier of women’s football with a 4-2 win against promotion contenders Bristol City.

Manchester City movements

Chelsea v Manchester City – The FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup – Final – Cherry Red Records Stadium
Ellen White announced her retirement from football in August (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City managed to secure the final Champions League spot when they beat Reading on the final day last season.

However, this summer has seen plenty of outgoings for Gareth Taylor’s side, with Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir departing alongside the likes of Janine Beckie.

Forward Ellen White has also retired alongside team-mate Jill Scott, with both finishing off their careers as European champions following England’s success in the summer.

Showpiece stadiums

Manchester United v Everton – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Old Trafford
Manchester United beat Everton in front of 20,241 at Old Trafford last season (Martin Rickettv/PA)

Women’s teams will continue to use the stadiums of their male counterparts this season.

With the opening weekend of the season postponed due to the death of the Queen, Tottenham’s game against Manchester United scheduled for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Chelsea’s clash with West Ham at Stamford Bridge did not take place.

Manchester City will hold fixtures at the Etihad including the Manchester derby, while the King Power Stadium plays host to all of Leicester’s home fixtures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0