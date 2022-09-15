A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look at the new Women’s Super League season in numbers

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 12.02pm
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson lifts the Barclays FA Women’s Super League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson lifts the Barclays FA Women’s Super League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

The new Women’s Super League season begins on Friday evening, hot on the heels of England’s Euro 2022 win.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the season in numbers.

13 – this will be the 13th WSL season, including 2017’s Spring Series, and the sixth to follow the current winter schedule.

5 – record number of titles for Chelsea, in addition to their Spring Series win. They have won the last three in a row.

4 – teams to have won the WSL, with three titles for Arsenal, two for Liverpool and one for Manchester City – who have been runners-up on six occasions.

57 – Chelsea’s 2020-21 title win brought a record WSL points total. Arsenal’s 55 last season matched Manchester City the previous year for the most without winning the league.

40,000 – tickets sold for the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, the Gunners announced earlier this week – beating the WSL record of 38,262 when the two teams met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, as well as the combined gates of the three games Arsenal played at the Emirates last season (39,393).

22 – the record for goals in a WSL season, by Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in 2018-19. Sam Kerr won last season’s Golden Boot with 20 for Chelsea, her second win in succession.

74 – Miedema is also the competition’s record scorer over the course of a career.

174 – recently retired England Euros winner Jill Scott holds the record for most appearances but is set to be surpassed this season, with Liverpool newcomer Gilly Flaherty – who scored the WSL’s first ever goal, for Arsenal in 2011 – and Tottenham’s Kerys Harrop just five behind.

Vivianne Miedema celebrates Arsenal's
Vivianne Miedema’s 2018-19 season remains a WSL scoring record (Mark Kerton/PA)

155 per cent – rise in season-ticket sales reported by Brighton in August as several teams see a post-Euros boost.

66 – games televised live by Sky Sports or the BBC over the season, with all other fixtures streamed on FA Player.

4 – members of the inaugural Barclays FA WSL Hall of Fame class, with former Arsenal stars Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey and ex-Everton and Gunners midfielder Fara Williams inducted alongside current Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Two further members will be inducted each year.

