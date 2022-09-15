Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 1.30pm Updated: September 15 2022, 1.32pm
Matty Jones has been appointed the new manager of Wales’ Under-21 side (Simon Galloway/PA)
Matty Jones has been appointed the new manager of Wales’ Under-21 side (Simon Galloway/PA)

Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.

The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.

Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.

He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the players – and the players want to qualify.

“They want to fulfil this profile of being a team that qualifies for the next stages, whether that is a play-off or getting to a finals tournament.

“We are riding a wave in Welsh football at the moment, and we want to support the player with that dream.”

Llanelli-born Jones played top-flight football for Leeds and Leicester before his career was cut short by injury at the age of 23.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Robert Page’s senior squad will work more closely with Matty Jones’ Under-21 side in the new Wales set-up (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He won 13 caps for Wales and says the link between the senior and U21 set-ups has never been stronger.

“We are promoting the Under-21s becoming more aligned with the first team,” said 42-year-old Jones, who will also have a World Cup brief in Qatar to analyse Wales’ future opponents.

“The reason we’re here next week beside the first team is exactly how it should have been many years ago.

“It’s been separate at times, but we take our modelling from the first team and our players need to see the identity of Pagey’s side.”

Jones has named a 26-strong squad for his first test, a Vienna friendly against Austria on September 27.

Birmingham’s Hereford-born midfielder Jordan James has returned to the Wales fold having made two substitute appearances for England U20s in March.

“Gone are the days when you are Welsh through and through and that’s all we had,” Jones said.

“A lot of players have dual nationality and are going to get a lot of attention from other nations. It becomes a competition for us.

“Jordan was deflated somewhat with his (England) experience for a number of reasons, and we’re delighted he’s come back to his brothers with open arms.”

Midfielder Charlie Savage, whose father Robbie played alongside Jones for Leicester and Wales, wins an U21 call for the first time after impressing on Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Australia and the Far East.

Wolves forward Chem Campbell, who has made a couple of Premier League appearances from the bench, has not been included as Jones says he wants to focus on his club career for now.

Wales U21 squad: C Tyler (Coventry), D Robson (Hill), E Beach (Chelsea), E Watts (Swansea), F Stevens (Swansea, on loan from Brentford), O Denham (Cardiff), O Bevan (Yeovil, on loan from Bournemouth), M Baker (Stoke), O Beck (Bolton, on loan from Liverpool), I Hughes (Leicester), L Hoole (Bristol Rovers), Z Ashworth (West Brom), O Hammond (Nottingham Forest), T Sparrow (Stoke), E King (Crewe, on loan from Cardiff), O Ewing (Leicester), C Savage (Man Utd), R Howley (Coventry), J James (Birmingham), J Raymond (C Palace), J Lannin-Sweet (Arsenal), E Turns (Brighton), P Jones (Huddersfield), J Farrell (Juventud de Torremolinos, on loan from Granada), J Thomas (Swansea), J Taylor (Peterborough).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0