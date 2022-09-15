Birmingham and Coventry set to be depleted for clash at St Andrew’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham and Coventry are set to be depleted for their Sky Bet Championship clash at St Andrew’s.

The Blues were without Harlee Dean, George Friend and Nico Gordon for their 3-2 midweek win at West Brom, and the trio could now be joined on the sidelines by Marc Roberts and Krystian Bielik.

Roberts and Bielik were both forced off at the Hawthorns, the former with a possible hamstring injury and the latter following an aerial clash with team-mate Auston Trusty.

Jordan Graham (calf) could miss out again and, with Birmingham’s defensive resources stretched, academy product Tate Campbell is in contention to join the matchday squad.

Bottom-placed Coventry suffered a fresh injury blow at Luton on Wednesday.

Michael Rose came off with a groin injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw, and his potential absence would leave the Sky Blues with just three centre-backs in Kyle McFadzean and loan signings Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle.

Callum O’Hare and Liam Kelly remain out following hamstring tears.

But Sky Blues boss Mark Robins says O’Hare has provided them with a boost, with the influential midfielder set to return sooner than expected after the international break.