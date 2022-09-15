Loan ranger to Premier League hot-shot – Ivan Toney in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Loan ranger to Premier League hot-shot – Ivan Toney in focus

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 2.44pm Updated: September 15 2022, 5.52pm
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has earned his first England call-up (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has earned his first England call-up (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has received his first England call-up following his fine start to the season.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to make his debut in the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany with an eye on landing a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Here, the PA news agency looks at things you may not know about England’s latest striker.

Record breaker

Toney broke goalscoring records as he helped Brentford secure promotion through the Championship play-offs.
Toney broke goalscoring records as he helped Brentford secure promotion through the Championship play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Toney hit 31 goals in Brentford’s promotion campaign of 2020-21, a record for the Championship under that branding until bettered by Aleksandar Mitrovic the following year.

Not to be daunted in the Premier League, he then notched 12 goals in 33 top-flight appearances for the Bees last season.

He already has five in six at the start of the current campaign, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Leeds last time out.

Wolves at the door

Toney’s career could have taken an altogether different path had a move to Wolves materialised in 2014.

Still plying his trade as a teenager at Northampton, Kenny Jackett’s second-tier side made an approach to land Toney for a reported £500,000.

Everything was agreed before Toney failed his medical due to an unspecified reason, leading him back to Northampton.

Toney would recall the situation after scoring and assisting in Brentford’s 2-0 Premier League win at Molineux last term. “I was going to sign for Wolves back in the day so that gave me a little bit of motivation,” he said.

The loan ranger

Toney enjoyed a fine loan stint at Scunthorpe.
Toney enjoyed a fine loan stint at Scunthorpe (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Toney eventually got a move to Newcastle but, with just two Premier League appearances for the club, loans gave him the chance to further cut his teeth.

He had two separate spells at Barnsley and Scunthorpe as well as time at Shrewsbury and Wigan, all while playing in League One.

He hit eight goals in 16 appearances for Scunthorpe in 2017-18, prompting Peterborough to sign him permanently for a reported £650,000.

It was with Posh where Toney found his feet, scoring 49 goals in 94 appearances across all competitions and ultimately earning a move to the Championship with Brentford.

Bees’ 83-year wait

No Brentford player has been selected for England since before the second World War, with Leslie Smith the last to make an appearance in 1939.

Smith played once at outside left against Romania while Billy Scott also won a solitary cap at inside right three years earlier against Wales.

The pair’s FA legacy numbers, listing every England player in order, are 628 for Scott and 654 for Smith – Toney will become number 1,272 on the list should he feature in this month’s games.

International options

Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney is also eligible for Jamaica (Joe Giddens/PA)

Despite being born in Northampton, Toney also qualifies to represent Jamaica through his mother.

Just last year the forward was undecided on where his footballing allegiances would lie, telling the On the Judy podcast: “I think it’s crazy for my name to be out there like that, let alone considering who I’m going to choose.

“When the time’s right, and whatever the future holds, it’ll just fall into place. I’d have to have a long chat with my family first, see what goes on and how things pan out. I’m sure the right international side will come forward and I’ll choose them.”

While he has been called up by England, if he does not feature against Italy or Germany Toney would still be eligible to be capped by Jamaica should he so choose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0