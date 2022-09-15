Robbie Brady is back in the Republic of Ireland squad on merit – Stephen Kenny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Brady is back in the Republic of Ireland squad on merit – Stephen Kenny

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 3.48pm
Robbie Brady has been in impressive form for Preston this season (Will Matthews/PA)
Robbie Brady has been in impressive form for Preston this season (Will Matthews/PA)

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny insists Robbie Brady’s international exile has been ended “on absolute merit”.

Preston defender Brady, 30, has been recalled to Kenny’s 24-man squad having last appeared for his country 18 months ago.

The Republic play Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday, September 24 and then Armenia at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday in their final two Nations League games.

Kenny told a press conference: “It’s 18 months out of the squad for Robbie. He’s one of our better players for sure, all things being equal.

“But things haven’t been equal for him because his body has let him down frequently and that’s been most unfortunate.

“He’s in on absolute merit. He’s not in because we do admire him as a player and the talent he possesses, but he’s in because of his performances for Preston.”

Former Hull, Norwich and Burnley winger Brady, who now operates as a wing-back, joined Preston on a free transfer from Bournemouth in July.

He last appeared for the Republic against Qatar in March 2021 and is hoping to win his 58th cap against Scotland.

“He offers you different things for a left wing-back,” Kenny said. “He’s a very creative passer, quality crossing and he just sees things so early.

“He’s played well in that position to date this season. I’ve seen Preston a few times this season obviously and I’ve enjoyed his performances.”

Andrew Omobamidele has also been recalled after a lengthy injury lay-off and Cardiff winger Callum O’Dowda is back in the squad.

Norwich’s Andrew Omobamidele missed the second half of last season due to injury
Norwich's Andrew Omobamidele missed the second half of last season due to injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Norwich defender Omobamidele missed the second half of last season due to a back fracture, while O’Dowda is another player rewarded for impressive form in the Sky Bet Championship after recovering from hamstring trouble.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has not been included. He aggravated an injury in pre-season that he initially sustained during the Republic’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Ukraine in June.

Jurgen Klopp had been critical of the Republic’s medical set-up after losing Kelleher for the start of the Premier League season, but Kenny reiterated none of his staff were to blame.

He said: “If Caoimhin tweaks something in the game against Ukraine, it was not evident from the player’s performance, he performed very well in the game.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has yet to feature for Liverpool this season
Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has yet to feature for Liverpool this season (Niall Carson/PA)

“Obviously he trained with Liverpool when he went back for pre-season and got injured, but certainly it was something we weren’t aware of.”

Kenny added: “I haven’t spoken to Jurgen Klopp, but the medical teams have been in constant contact.

“But the good thing is he’s making good progress and should be back soon and back for the next (Republic) camp for sure.”

Norwich froward Adam Idah (knee) and Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens (calf) are also sidelined through injury.

