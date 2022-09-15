Marco Silva expects totally different challenge against Forest from last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva expects totally different challenge against Forest from last season

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 4.00pm
Marco Silva guided Fulham to a comfortable win at Nottingham Forest last season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marco Silva guided Fulham to a comfortable win at Nottingham Forest last season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham head coach Marco Silva insists their fine win at Nottingham Forest last season counts for nothing this time around – not least due to the massive turnover in players at the City Ground.

The Whites moved into the Sky Bet Championship promotion places with a 4-0 win in the East Midlands last season, inflicting a first defeat on Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Both sides were ultimately promoted to the Premier League and meet in the top-flight on Friday night.

While Fulham had a fairly busy summer, signing no less than 11 new recruits, Forest doubled that number as 22 signings were completed.

“It’s a completely different game,” Silva said when comparing to their comfortable victory last year.

“It’s a different game, different season, different competition as well, more different players for them than for us, even if the managers are the same.

“It will be a really competitive match against a side who had a really, really strong market in the summer, to create a competitive squad and a squad to compete at a high level in this competition.

“They want to get the points, but we want the same and our approach will be the same. We go there to fight, to match them, to get the points. That’s our way, it’s always our aim and ambition for the match.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in the win at Forest last season and has started this campaign in fine form – hitting six goals in as many games.

But Silva would not be drawn on how well he feels the Serbia international can do throughout the whole season.

“It is not important,” he replied when asked how many goals Mitrovic could score.

“The important thing is for Fulham to win football matches, this is the main thing for us. If it is Mitro scoring, fantastic, if it is Vinicius scoring, fantastic as well.

“If it will be a central defender scoring it would great for us at the same time, it is not important who will score it is important for us to fight for the three points in every game.

“Mitrovic is much more than just about a goalscorer for us, the last few games he is proving that on the ball and off the ball.”

