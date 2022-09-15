Ben Amos set to miss out again when Wigan take on Reading By Press Association September 15 2022, 4.18pm Ben Amos is likely to miss out again (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ben Amos could yet again be missing for Wigan’s clash with Reading at the weekend. The 32-year-old goalkeeper missed the Latics’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield in midweek after suffering a back spasm and the weekend’s game could come too soon. Callum Lang and Will Keane were withdrawn late on against the Terriers after getting on the scoresheet and will be hoping to start again. Striker Charlie Wyke came off the bench and should feature again. Midfielder Mamadou Loum will be hoping to start again for the Royals at the DW Stadium. The 25-year-old returned from a calf injury in their 3-0 loss to Sunderland in midweek but was substituted at the break. Winger Yakou Meite was also introduced off the bench for the first time since the opening day of the season and is likely to feature. Defender Scott Dann and midfielder Femi Azeez will both sit out with hamstring issues. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in… Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0