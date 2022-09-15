Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs hoping to return for Portsmouth By Press Association September 15 2022, 4.30pm Michael Jacobs could return against Plymouth (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Portsmouth hope to have Joe Rafferty and Michael Jacobs available for their clash with Plymouth. Rafferty has a stomach muscle problem sustained against Peterborough while Jacobs is recovering from a groin issue. Even if the pair are fit, boss Danny Cowley might not want to change a winning team for the second versus third clash at Fratton Park. Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (hamstring) are both injured. Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has dismissed speculation linking him with the Huddersfield job. Schumacher was reported to be on the shortlist to replace Danny Schofield at the Terriers but has said he has no intention of going anywhere. James Bolton, Mickel Miller and Conor Grant are set to remain out as Schumacher ponders his selection. Argyle have won their last four Sky Bet League One fixtures. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win… Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0