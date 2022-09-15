Macauley Southam-Hales remains doubtful for Stockport’s clash with Harrogate By Press Association September 15 2022, 4.34pm Stockport manager Dave Challinor could hand Akil Wright more minutes ahead of their clash with Harrogate (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Macauley Southam-Hales could miss out for Stockport when they face Harrogate. The right-back was absent in the midweek defeat to Crawley through injury, meaning James Brown could deputise in defence. Manager Dave Challinor could also hand Akil Wright more minutes after the midfielder made his full league debut against Crawley. The Hatters are currently 18th in League Two with two wins so far this season. Rory McArdle could feature for Harrogate. The defender had been sidelined with a hamstring problem but was named on the bench against Salford in midweek. Josh Falkingham and George Thomson (both hamstring) are edging closer to returns but the Stockport game could come too soon. Manager Simon Weaver could still be without Alex Pattison (dead leg) and Stephen Dooley (groin). Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win… Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0