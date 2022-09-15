Thomas Frank hails Ivan Toney’s England call-up as ‘fantastic’ for Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank hails Ivan Toney’s England call-up as ‘fantastic’ for Brentford

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 4.36pm
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has praised striker Ivan Toney following his England call-up. (Steve Paston/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has praised striker Ivan Toney following his England call-up. (Steve Paston/PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank insists Ivan Toney’s first England call-up is a moment for everyone at the club to cherish.

Toney was named in Gareth Southgate’s 28-man squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany later this month.

It is just reward following a fine start to the season which has seen Toney hit five goals in six Premier League games, including a hat-trick in the recent win over Leeds.

He could become just the third Brentford player to turn out for England, with Billy Scott in 1936 and Leslie Smith three years later both capped once.

“This is a fantastic day, especially for Ivan but also for everyone at Brentford,” Frank told the club’s official website.

“To have someone in the England squad is a huge achievement for everyone at the club.

“To have an English player, at an English club, in the England squad, given the competition for those places, is a moment for us to cherish.

“It will give everyone a little lift. I am sure he will go into that group and show his qualities in training, and I hope he does enough to get a chance to earn a cap. It will be a top, top day for everyone at Brentford if that happens.”

Toney, who scored a then-record 31 goals as the Bees were promoted through the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in 2021, joined the club from Peterborough the year before.

He had previously played twice in the Premier League as a teenager at Newcastle but has now notched 17 goals in 39 top-flight games for Brentford.

“The most credit must go to Ivan,” added Frank.

Thomas Frank has brought the best out of Ivan Toney at Brentford.
Thomas Frank has brought the best out of Ivan Toney at Brentford. (Nick Potts/PA)

“He has performed exceptionally on the pitch ever since he joined us and has shown that he has the potential to play for England.

“He is one of our leaders and has excelled as a player and a person. Every match, Brentford fans can see what he brings to our team, all over the pitch, and I hope England fans get a chance to see it as well.

“Tributes should also be paid to his family and everyone who has worked with him at previous clubs to help him develop.”

