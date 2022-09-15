Jon Taylor could start for Doncaster against Swindon By Press Association September 15 2022, 4.58pm Jon Taylor is likely to feature again at the weekend (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Winger Jon Taylor could be in line to start for Doncaster when they face Swindon. The 30-year-old has come off the bench in each of Rovers’ last two matches having returned from an ankle injury and is knocking on the door to feature from the off. Striker Josh Andrews (tendonitis) and defender Tom Anderson (back) are expected to be missing once again. Doncaster will be hoping to bounce back after suffering defeats in their last two matches. Right-back Marcel Lavinier is a doubt for Scott Lindsey’s Swindon. Lavinier, a deadline-day signing from Tottenham, was forced off in the midweek win over Sutton with a leg injury and did not train on Thursday so Remeao Hutton is on standby to step in. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still a couple of weeks away from being in contention, while Ellis Iandolo – yet to play this season after tearing a quadricep – is set to travel. Striker Tomi Adeloye remains sidelined by a thigh injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win… Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0