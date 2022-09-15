Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists new signings have no divine right to be picked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists new signings have no divine right to be picked

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 5.26pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will pick on form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will pick on form (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists new signings have no divine right to be picked after none of his seven summer recruits started in Rangers’ 3-0 defeat by Napoli on Wednesday night.

John Souttar and Tom Lawrence are out injured while Ben Davies, Rabbi Matondo, Malik Tillman, Rıdvan Yılmaz and Antonio Colak were on the bench for the Champions League Group A fixture.

A second-half Matteo Politano penalty – after returning keeper Allan McGregor had saved Piotr Zielinski’s re-taken spot kick for which Gers defender James Sands was sent off for conceding – put the Italian side ahead.

Giacomo Raspadori added a second with five minutes remaining and fellow substitute Tanguy Ndombele bagged a third in added time to leave Rangers with no points from their first two group games before they face Liverpool in a double-header.

Asked about having none of his new faces in his side, the Gers boss said: “I always pick the team who I think will win the game.

“I am not going to pick 11 players and say: ‘Okay, I’ll put three new signings in and four who have been here for 10 years’.

“It doesn’t work like that. I have my two eyes, I can see how their performances are, I can see how they train.

“I don’t look at new signings or players who have been here for a longer number of years, I just pick the best 11 for the game.

“I think the starting 11 played really well.”

Asked specifically about defender Davies, who has made one start since signing from Liverpool and who sat on the bench while young centre-back Leon King came on, Van Bronckhorst said: “Ben Davies? Why do I have to talk about Ben Davies? He has been injured, he is just back in training.

“I put players in who I think will be ready to play.

“That is why I put Leon (King) in first. He defends really well, he defended really well in the second half against Ajax.

“That is why I put him in and why Ben didn’t start.”

The Dutchman was pleased with the performance of Alfredo Morelos before he was replaced by Colak in the second half.

The Colombia striker, recently left out of the squad through fitness issues and attitude, made his first start since March and kept the Napoli defence busy.

Van Bronckhorst said: “I said before already that it has been a very positive week for him.

“Clearly you can see he is working hard. I thought the first start for him would be after a couple of weeks.

“But he has done well, he was very dangerous, he could have scored in the first minute.

“We know what he will bring to the team. In the Napoli game we needed him to be the target man and hold the ball up.

“In the first half he played really well and should have got some free-kicks in favour of him with the physical battles he had to take with the defenders.

“He is clearly on another level to what he was a couple of weeks ago, a couple of months ago.

“We still have Antonio who is performing well, especially up front.

“In the number nine position I think we have two players who can give me what I want.”

