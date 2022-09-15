Carlisle without Jamie Devitt for AFC Wimbledon clash By Press Association September 15 2022, 6.12pm Jamie Devitt will be absent (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt will miss the home game against AFC Wimbledon after being ruled out for several weeks. Devitt sustained a thigh injury in training last week after only recently returning to contention following a groin problem. Boss Paul Simpson will also be without striker Ryan Edmondson and defender Ben Barclay, who are both recovering from ankle injuries. Midfielder Callum Guy is hoping to retain his starting place after returning to play the full 90 minutes in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Mansfield. Wimbledon forward Nathan Young-Coombes is doubtful as Johnnie Jackson’s side bid to halt a run of three straight league losses. Young-Coombes, on loan from Brentford, was withdrawn from the midweek home defeat to Northampton due to a knee injury. Goalkeeper Nathan Broome (foot) is still out, so recent signing Will Jaaskelainen will continue as back-up for Nik Tzanev. Midfielder Alex Woodyard has yet to feature for the Dons this season as he works his way back from a calf injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win… Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0