Carlisle without Jamie Devitt for AFC Wimbledon clash

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt will miss the home game against AFC Wimbledon after being ruled out for several weeks.

Devitt sustained a thigh injury in training last week after only recently returning to contention following a groin problem.

Boss Paul Simpson will also be without striker Ryan Edmondson and defender Ben Barclay, who are both recovering from ankle injuries.

Midfielder Callum Guy is hoping to retain his starting place after returning to play the full 90 minutes in Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at Mansfield.

Wimbledon forward Nathan Young-Coombes is doubtful as Johnnie Jackson’s side bid to halt a run of three straight league losses.

Young-Coombes, on loan from Brentford, was withdrawn from the midweek home defeat to Northampton due to a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Nathan Broome (foot) is still out, so recent signing Will Jaaskelainen will continue as back-up for Nik Tzanev.

Midfielder Alex Woodyard has yet to feature for the Dons this season as he works his way back from a calf injury.