No fresh injury concerns for Colchester ahead of Grimsby meeting By Press Association September 15 2022, 6.22pm Colchester boss Wayne Brown has plenty of options for the visit of Grimsby (Joe Giddens/PA)

Colchester boss Wayne Brown could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Grimsby. Brown has reported no new injuries after the midweek draw at Walsall and has plenty of options. Midfielder Alan Judge, one of six changes made by Brown on Tuesday night, returned from a knee injury to play 87 minutes and may be rested. Junior Tchamadeu, Cole Skuse, Alex Newby, Noah Chilvers, Marley Marshall Miranda and Al-Amin Kazeem are all pushing for recalls. Grimsby midfielder Kieran Green faces a late fitness test after pulling up in the warm-up before the midweek home draw against Gillingham. Green was withdrawn from the squad after sustaining a groin strain and will be monitored. Summer signing Otis Khan is closing in on his first appearance for the Mariners as he works his way back from injury. Forward John McAtee remains a long-term absentee following shoulder surgery.