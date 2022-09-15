Burnley defender Charlie Taylor a doubt for game with Bristol City By Press Association September 15 2022, 6.30pm Burnley’s Charlie Taylor could miss the home game with Bristol City through injury (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Burnley defender Charlie Taylor is doubtful for Bristol City’s visit to Turf Moor. Taylor has been ever-present this season, but he was forced off during Tuesday’s 1-1 derby draw at Preston with a knock. Nathan Tella was withdrawn at Deepdale in the final quarter as a precaution, and the on-loan Southampton winger is set to be available for the Sky Bet Championship clash. Darko Churlinov has been ruled out for some time as Josh Brownhill prepares to meet his former club for the first time since leaving Ashton Gate in January 2020. Antoine Semenyo is pushing for a Bristol City starting spot. Semenyo has yet to start this term after suffering a shin injury in pre-season, but his goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Norwich was his fourth from the bench. Robins boss Nigel Pearson is expected to keep faith with Kal Naismith, despite the former Luton midfielder being culpable for two Norwich goals at Carrow Road. Timm Klose (knee) could return to the squad, but Tomas Kalas (knee) and Ayman Benarous (ACL) remain out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win… Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0