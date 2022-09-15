Liam Rosenior without Jake Rooney as Derby take on Wycombe By Press Association September 15 2022, 7.34pm Derby boss Liam Rosenior is without Jake Rooney. (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jake Rooney is out of Derby’s clash with Wycombe after suffering a thigh strain. The defender is expected to be out for up to two weeks. Korey Smith is back running but is not in contention to face the Chairboys as he needs to build his fitness back up. Goalkeeper Joseph Anang is also sidelined for Liam Rosenior’s men and not expected back for a number of weeks after fracturing his arm in training. Wycombe remain without the banned Garath McCleary for the trip to Pride Park. The midfielder was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood earlier this month and serves the second of a three-game suspension. Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr have all been nursing minor problems recently. Wycombe are 10th in Sky Bet League One, level on points with the Rams. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Jadon Sancho keeping World Cup hopes alive Eddie Butler ‘lyricism and humanity’ praised as tributes paid following death David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win… Robbie Neilson delighted for travelling Hearts fans after victory at RFS Kepa Arrizabalaga intrigued by ‘different idea’ of All-Star match Brendan Rodgers believes he is more equipped to handle pressure at Leicester West Ham make hard work of Silkeborg victory despite Gianluca Scamacca scorcher Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest fire Hearts to victory over Latvians RFS Las Vegas-led consortium interested in buying Bournemouth Alice Capsey impresses as England win series decider against India More from The Courier Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive… 0 Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge 0 Diversions in place following Hillend crash 0 James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on 0 James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but… 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day… 0