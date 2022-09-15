Josh March doubtful for Forest Green with knee injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green will need to check on the fitness of Josh March for the visit of Morecambe in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

March missed the 1-1 draw at Charlton with a knee injury, having netted in the victory over Accrington.

Strike partner Connor Wickham scored in the midweek stalemate where Jordan Moore-Taylor was back after a recent injury issue.

Baily Cargil (ankle), Udoka Godwin-Malife (hamstring) and Ben Stevenson (ankle) could all once again be missing.

Morecambe were boosted on Tuesday by the presence of Cole Stockton.

Stockton had been absent in the weeks leading up to the close of the summer transfer window while speculation over his future continued but he started and played 64 minutes of the 3-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Brighton loanee Caleb Watts was absent from the squad but could be involved for the trip to Forest Green.

Ash Hunter (muscle), Max Melbourne (hamstring) and Courtney Duffus (knee) are still sidelined.