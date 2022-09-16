Cambridge still without Brandon Haunstrup for Barnsley clash By Press Association September 16 2022, 8.08am Cambridge’s Brandon Haunstrup remains out (Adam Davy/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brandon Haunstrup remains out for Cambridge with a knee injury. The summer signing is due to resume training soon, but Saturday’s home clash with Barnsley comes too soon for him. Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie made his return to action in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham. He had been battling Achilles and hamstring problems. Nicky Cadden and Jon Benson may return to Barnsley’s squad. Winger Cadden has been struggling with a calf problem but is available for the trip. He may not start, while Benson, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, is also ready to make the travelling party. Boss Michael Duff has no new injury problems for the game at the Abbey Stadium. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0