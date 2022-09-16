Bristol Rovers without banned pair Bobby Thomas and Jordan Rossiter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Thomas and Jordan Rossiter are suspended for Bristol Rovers’ game at home to Lincoln.

Boss Joey Barton will have Alfie Kilgour available, though, after the club successfully appealed against his red card at Ipswich in mid-week.

Harry Anderson was forced off early with an injury against Ipswich and is a doubt.

Lewis Gibson, James Connolly and James Gibbons have all been carrying injuries.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could stick with the same side which beat Derby.

The Imps were 2-0 winners at Sincil Bank on Tuesday, winning their first home league game of the season.

Adam Jackson returned from a dead leg as a late substitute to make just his second league appearance of the season.

Lincoln are 16th in Sky Bet League One, two points and two places above Rovers.