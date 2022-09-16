Bristol Rovers without banned pair Bobby Thomas and Jordan Rossiter By Press Association September 16 2022, 8.30am Bobby Thomas is banned for Bristol Rovers (Adam Davy/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bobby Thomas and Jordan Rossiter are suspended for Bristol Rovers’ game at home to Lincoln. Boss Joey Barton will have Alfie Kilgour available, though, after the club successfully appealed against his red card at Ipswich in mid-week. Harry Anderson was forced off early with an injury against Ipswich and is a doubt. Lewis Gibson, James Connolly and James Gibbons have all been carrying injuries. Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could stick with the same side which beat Derby. The Imps were 2-0 winners at Sincil Bank on Tuesday, winning their first home league game of the season. Adam Jackson returned from a dead leg as a late substitute to make just his second league appearance of the season. Lincoln are 16th in Sky Bet League One, two points and two places above Rovers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0