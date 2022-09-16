Reece Burke remains doubtful for Luton ahead of Blackburn game By Press Association September 16 2022, 10.00am Luton defender Reece Burke is doubtful for the match with Blackburn due to a rib injury (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Luton defender Reece Burke remains doubtful for the visit of Blackburn. The centre-back took a blow to his ribs in training and was not able to play in Wednesday’s draw with Coventry. Fellow defender Tom Lockyer could come back into a side which has kept only two clean sheets all season and looked defensively shaky in midweek. Striker Elijah Adebayo, goalless this season, could make a quick return after being dropped as Harry Cornick was substituted at half-time with a tight hamstring. Blackburn midfielder Sammie Szmodics could return to the squad after being left out for the midweek win over Watford. The summer signing had missed two matches after a concussion injury but manager Jon Dahl Tomasson opted not to select him in the 18 on Tuesday. Jack Vale has been struggling with a calf problem and he was also left out of the midweek squad. Defender Callum Brittain and Sam Gallagher are due back from muscular injuries after the international break. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0