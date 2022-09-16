Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to make welcome return as Bolton host Peterborough By Press Association September 16 2022, 10.10am Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been out injured for Bolton (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bolton have Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back for the visit of Peterborough. The striker has been out with a hamstring issue but returns to give boss Ian Evatt a welcome selection headache. Bodvarsson’s return means that Lloyd Isgrove (foot) is the only absentee. Evatt said: “Jon is back, so another headache. We have a fully fit squad other than Lloyd, who is edging closer but not really ready yet.” Peterborough could be without Nathan Thompson. The defender is subject to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in the midweek defeat to Fleetwood. Jeando Fuchs is pushing for a recall having been benched against the Cod Army. Midfielder Ollie Norburn (knee) remains sidelined, while on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been back at parent club Hull receiving treatment for a torn thigh muscle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0