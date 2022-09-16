Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to make welcome return as Bolton host Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton have Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back for the visit of Peterborough.

The striker has been out with a hamstring issue but returns to give boss Ian Evatt a welcome selection headache.

Bodvarsson’s return means that Lloyd Isgrove (foot) is the only absentee.

Evatt said: “Jon is back, so another headache. We have a fully fit squad other than Lloyd, who is edging closer but not really ready yet.”

Peterborough could be without Nathan Thompson.

The defender is subject to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in the midweek defeat to Fleetwood.

Jeando Fuchs is pushing for a recall having been benched against the Cod Army.

Midfielder Ollie Norburn (knee) remains sidelined, while on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been back at parent club Hull receiving treatment for a torn thigh muscle.