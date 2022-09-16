Ben Heneghan to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Ipswich By Press Association September 16 2022, 10.24am Ben Heneghan is still missing for Sheffield Wednesday due to injury (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sheffield Wednesday will still be without Ben Heneghan for the visit of Ipswich. The defender has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is not ready to return this weekend. Dennis Adeniran is still occupying the treatment room with a knee injury and faces several more weeks out. Boss Darren Moore has plenty of options as they look to build on a promising start to the campaign. Cameron Burgess is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich. The defender suffered a number of facial fractures during the midweek win against Bristol Rovers and requires surgery. Cameron Humphreys has a quad injury that will keep him out of this weekend’s match but he should be involved in next week’s Papa Johns Trophy game. Sone Aluko is also out with a knee injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0