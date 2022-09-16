Swansea striker Michael Obafemi could return for Hull clash By Press Association September 16 2022, 10.32am Michael Obafemi could return as Russell Martin ponders changes (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have no new injury concerns but could consider making changes for the visit of Hull on Saturday. Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around. Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in contention after the upcoming international break. Midfielder Liam Walsh remains sidelined. Hull boss Shota Arveladze also plans to make changes after three straight defeats. The Tigers have won only once in six games and Arvelazde said he had made mistakes before and during Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stoke. On-loan Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is set to make his full Tigers debut after two appearances from the bench. Ryan Longman is pushing for a recall, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh expected to be missing again. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0