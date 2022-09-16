Saku Eriksson admits ‘it hasn’t been fun’ being a Dundee United goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Saku Eriksson admits ‘it hasn’t been fun’ being a Dundee United goalkeeper

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 10.42am
Saku Eriksson conceded nine goals against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Saku Eriksson conceded nine goals against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Saku Eriksson admits it has been mentally testing being a Dundee United goalkeeper during their chastening start to the season.

The Finn took over between the sticks after summer signing Mark Birighitti shipped 11 goals in back-to-back games away to AZ Alkmaar and Hearts last month.

Eriksson then suffered a similar fate as he conceded 12 in his first two matches back in the team as St Mirren and Celtic won 3-0 and 9-0 at Tannadice, respectively, in what proved to be manager Jack Ross’s last games before being sacked.

“You never want to let nine goals in, or seven or three, or what-not,” said Eriksson, who has kept his place and helped United bounce back with a Premier Sports Cup win at Livingston and a 0-0 draw at Motherwell in their last two outings under caretaker Liam Fox.

“You want to keep a clean sheet, so it hasn’t been fun. But I think when you get trashed 7-0 or 9-0, both Mark and I looked in the mirror and thought about what we could do better.

“Certainly there were parts for both of us but at the same time you don’t get beat 9-0 just because of bad goalkeeping. It’s tough but the most important thing is to try and go forward with confidence and let the defenders feel that you’re still confident and have the trust in yourself because you need them to believe in you.

“We’ve taken the first steps by keeping a clean sheet against Motherwell.”

Optimism around United was high in the summer, especially after they defeated Alkmaar 1-0 at Tannadice in early August, but things unravelled spectacularly for Ross after the 7-0 second-leg defeat in Netherlands.

“I’ve had 12 head coaches in the last eight years so it wasn’t a new situation for me, sadly,” said Eriksson, reflecting on the turbulent start to the season. “I know that’s not a track record to be proud of! It’s been a weird period.

“As players we’ve all been in situations like this before but the numbers have just been worse than ever for everyone, in terms of the Alkmaar game, then Hearts, St Mirren, Celtic.”

Eriksson, who was included in the Finland squad this week, believes United’s early-season collapse was down to an erosion of confidence rather than a particular issue surrounding players or management.

“I haven’t noticed anything out of the ordinary,” said the goalkeeper ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Rangers. “I think everyone’s really committed to the task and we’ve been open and transparent about how we feel about things and where we are as a group.

“I think we all felt we were in a good place at the start of the season and these results shocked us as much as anyone else. I wouldn’t say there were any issues (under Ross). I felt we had a decent set-up for the season and I felt we did well and were tactically very solid in the first games against Kilmarnock and Alkmaar at home.

“I think it was just the fact we got beat so badly in Alkmaar on a night when they scored from everything and we got a real bad hit on our confidence and everything went downhill from there.

“The manager is usually the one who takes the blame even though there are 11 players on the pitch and many on the bench also but I don’t think it’s fair to point out one person or one single issue. I think it was just something not clicking after the Alkmaar game. That was the changing point for some reason.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez
Ian Evatt enjoyed Bolton’s persistent display (Richard Sellers/PA)
Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0