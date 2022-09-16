Norwich captain Grant Hanley an injury concern for the visit of West Brom By Press Association September 16 2022, 11.34am Norwich captain Grant Hanley is a concern for the game against West Brom (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Norwich could be without captain Grant Hanley for Saturday’s visit of West Brom. The high-flying Canaries picked up a sixth straight league win with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday night. However, Hanley suffered a shoulder injury and head coach Dean Smith admits the Scotland centre-back is a “concern”. Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out while goalkeeper Angus Gunn is nearing a return. West Brom could end the weekend in the relegation zone if results go against them. Steve Bruce is under pressure following a 3-2 defeat to former club Birmingham and could make changes. New signing Tom Rogic could be in line for his debut as he steps up his fitness levels, with Erik Pieters pushing for his first start. Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Daryl Dike (thigh) remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0