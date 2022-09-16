Norwich captain Grant Hanley an injury concern for the visit of West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich could be without captain Grant Hanley for Saturday’s visit of West Brom.

The high-flying Canaries picked up a sixth straight league win with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday night.

However, Hanley suffered a shoulder injury and head coach Dean Smith admits the Scotland centre-back is a “concern”.

Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out while goalkeeper Angus Gunn is nearing a return.

West Brom could end the weekend in the relegation zone if results go against them.

Steve Bruce is under pressure following a 3-2 defeat to former club Birmingham and could make changes.

New signing Tom Rogic could be in line for his debut as he steps up his fitness levels, with Erik Pieters pushing for his first start.

Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Daryl Dike (thigh) remain sidelined.