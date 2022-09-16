Goalkeeper Zack Steffen pushing for Middlesbrough return By Press Association September 16 2022, 12.14pm Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is in contention to return from injury against Rotherham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Zack Steffen is in contention to return to the Middlesbrough team for the visit of Rotherham. Goalkeeper Steffen, who is on loan from Manchester City, has missed the last four games with a knee injury. The 27-year-old has been working with medical staff at his parent club and has now returned to training. Darragh Lenihan and Chuba Akpom remain sidelined with ankle and knee injuries respectively, but hope to be back following the international break. Rotherham will check on Brooke Norton-Cuffy ahead of the trip to the Riverside Stadium. The Arsenal loanee limped out of Wednesday’s win over Blackpool with a hamstring issue and will be assessed. The Millers could welcome back Tom Eaves (calf) and Shane Ferguson (groin) after they missed the midweek outing. Lee Peltier (hamstring) is unlikely to be fit to face his old club, while Middlesbrough loanee Grant Hall is ineligible to face his parent side. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0