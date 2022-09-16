Boss John Coleman wants fans to rally behind Accrington for visit of Cheltenham By Press Association September 16 2022, 12.24pm Accrington manager John Coleman (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Accrington manager John Coleman has urged his side’s fans to pack the Wham Stadium for their clash with fellow strugglers Cheltenham. Stanley have lost their last three games in Sky Bet League One to lie 21st in the table, a point behind Saturday’s visitors. Joe Pritchard could return to the squad following illness after missing the last two games. Rosaire Longelo, Korede Adedoyin, Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou are likely to remain sidelined. Cheltenham head coach Wade Elliott will assess James Olayinka and Dan Adshead before naming his squad for the trip. Olayinka missed the midweek loss at Wycombe with a calf injury, while Adshead was left out of the squad for tactical reasons. Both players have since suffered knocks in training and have been sent for scans to determine the extent of the damage. Will Ferry will also be assessed after he was substituted at half-time against Wycombe following a collision with an advertising board. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0