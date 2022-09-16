Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley to take charge as Huddersfield host Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield’s assistant coaches Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take charge for the home game against Cardiff.

The Terriers sacked manager Danny Schofield on Wednesday and appointed Pelach and Harsley as joint-caretakers.

They will be without skipper Jonathan Hogg, who has not recovered from the groin strain which ruled him out of the midweek home defeat to Wigan.

Summer signings Michal Helik and Luke Mbete are expected to retain their places in defence after both made their debuts on Tuesday night, while Matty Pearson (foot) is still unavailable.

Cardiff could be without captain Joe Ralls for their second long trip north in the space of a few days.

Ralls hurt his groin during Tuesday’s 3-2 win at Middlesbrough, and Bluebirds boss Steve Morison is waiting on “lumps, bumps, knocks and bruises” to settle before finalising his matchday squad.

Strikers Isaak Davies (hamstring) and Kion Etete (ankle) remain absent.

Ebou Adams, signed from Forest Green in May but yet to make his debut after tearing a pectoral muscle in pre-season, could return after the international break.