Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira doubts for Bradford's game with Stevenage By Press Association September 16 2022, 1.50pm Huddersfield loanee Romoney Crichlow is an injury doubt for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA) Bradford pair Romoney Crichlow and Dion Pereira are both doubtful for the home game against Stevenage. Defender Crichlow sustained a hip injury late on in the midweek win at Tranmere and could miss out. On-loan Luton forward Pereira was also withdrawn on Tuesday night due to an ankle injury and both players face late fitness tests. Tyreik Wright, on loan from Aston Villa, could be handed his first start for the club, while Jamie Walker (knee) and Emmanuel Osadebe are still out. Stevenage could be boosted by the return to contention of Michael Bostwick and David Amoo. Defender Bostwick has been sidelined through injury since the end of August, while Amoo has yet to make his league debut for the club since arriving from Port Vale in July. Striker Elliott List is working his way back from surgery after sustaining a foot injury on the opening day of the season. Steve Evans' side, second in the table, have won six of their first eight league games this season.