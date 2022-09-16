Aaron Drinan targets starting spot for Leyton Orient in home clash with Walsall By Press Association September 16 2022, 2.22pm Aaron Drinan could start for the first time this season (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aaron Drinan will be hoping to start as Leyton Orient prepare to face Walsall on Saturday. The 24-year-old centre forward has come off the bench in each of the last two games, having recovered from a quad injury, and will be knocking on Richie Wellens’ door for a start. Left midfielder Theo Archibald returned off the bench in the O’s 1-0 victory over Rochdale in midweek and is in contention to feature again. Orient are yet to lose a game in the league this season and will be looking to make it eight wins from nine. Attacking midfielder Jacob Maddox could be in line to start for Walsall in East London. The 24-year-old came off the bench for his debut in their midweek draw with Colchester and could be in with a shout of starting. Peter Clarke and Jack Earing are perhaps in line to return to the side after being named on the bench in midweek. The Saddlers face a tough task of ending their run of eight without victory as they come up against Wellens’ side, who sit top of the league. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0