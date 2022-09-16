Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when Tranmere visit By Press Association September 16 2022, 2.22pm Ash Eastham could miss out for Salford (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Salford could still be without Ash Eastham when they take on Tranmere. The defender is edging closer to a return from injury but missed the Ammies’ midweek game against Harrogate. Stevie Mallan, Richard Nartey and Liam Shephard are also expected to be sidelined. Elliot Watt could retain his place in the starting line-up after a good performance against the Sulphurites where he set up the winning goal. Kieron Morris could make an appearance for Tranmere when they travel to the Peninsula Stadium. The midfielder could feature on the bench after a knee injury. Paul Glatzel will be unavailable after pulling his hamstring and will require an operation. Tranmere are still without Tom Davies, Kyle Jameson, Luke Robinson, Charlie Jolley and Joel Mumbongo who all remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0