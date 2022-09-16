Diego Costa facing race against time to make Wolves debut against Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Diego Costa facing race against time to make Wolves debut against Man City

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 2.28pm
Diego Costa joined Wolves on a free transfer (Nick Potts/PA)
Diego Costa joined Wolves on a free transfer (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage would not reveal whether Diego Costa will be involved against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 33-year-old striker joined on a free transfer earlier this week after Wolves successfully appealed when his initial application for a work permit was rejected.

Costa, who was at Chelsea between 2014 and 2017, has not played since leaving Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro in January and Lage says he will need time to be ready.

“Let’s see, we have one more day, let’s see if he can be available or not,” Lage said.

“When Sasa (Kalajdzic) got injured Diego was available, it was a time to talk to him and convince him to come to us, so we are very happy with him.

“We also know he needs time to be ready. He is fit, there are no problems but he needs to be ready to compete at this level.

“Our hope is to get him ready to compete at this level and I think we can bring the work with Costa because that’s what we need.

“We need a reference in the box, we need a guy to compete with Raul (Jimenez) and Diego has that profile.”

The Portuguese boss admitted he tried to sign Costa when he joined the club in the summer of 2021, but the Brazilian wanted to return home.

“I can say now because he is here, when I received the invitation from Wolves, one of the first guys I called was (Atletico Madrid player) Joao Felix to know about Diego Costa.

“Joao said good things about his personality and about the way he continued to play. In that moment he wanted to go back to his country to play.

“If 15 months ago when I think about him in that moment we did not have any chance because he had a different idea for his career.”

Costa’s arrival eases a striking crisis as Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury on his debut against Southampton while Jimenez is still struggling with his fitness.

Jimenez will not be available against City.

Lage added: “Raul is still not available and is still not working with the team. After the time he was in the recovery from the injury, he needed to play three games in a row.

“We talked and he was a little bit tired, sort of like chronic fatigue. Now he needs time to recover. He has had some treatment but he is not training with the team, so he is not available tomorrow.”

Kalajdzic – a £15million signing from Stuttgart – lasted 45 minutes before suffering an ACL and has undergone surgery.

“The operation was good, I can see him in the building, he is enthusiastic to have the best recovery,” Lage added.

“But it was very disappointing. I have been here 15 months and asked for a striker with a different profile than Raul, to try to find a different profile.

“Sasa is going to be nearer the box and he just played 45 minutes for us.

“I can see him every time he is here in the building with motivation to recover as quickly as possible.

“This type of injury will be six months and then depending on him. At least six more months in front of him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’
Boss Micky Mellon lauded a ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere stunned Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez
Ian Evatt enjoyed Bolton’s persistent display (Richard Sellers/PA)
Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0