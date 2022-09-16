Scott Kashket could miss out for Gillingham against Mansfield By Press Association September 16 2022, 2.46pm Scott Kashket could miss out on the visit of Mansfield (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gillingham could be without Scott Kashket for the visit of Mansfield on Saturday. The 26-year-old forward was substituted at half-time in the Gills’ 1-1 draw with Grimsby with a groin issue and could miss out at the weekend. Olly Lee (tendinitis) and Dom Jefferies (hamstring) remain doubtful. Defender David Tutonda will be looking to break back into the squad after being left out last time out. Mansfield will assess Will Swan ahead of their trip to Kent. The 21-year–old forward sat out the Stags’ midweek draw with Carlisle with a chest infection and will be looked at ahead of kick-off. Midfielder Hiram Boateng (hamstring) is doubtful. Forward Rhys Oates (chest) is also unlikely to feature for Mansfield. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0