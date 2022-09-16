Scott Kashket could miss out for Gillingham against Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham could be without Scott Kashket for the visit of Mansfield on Saturday.

The 26-year-old forward was substituted at half-time in the Gills’ 1-1 draw with Grimsby with a groin issue and could miss out at the weekend.

Olly Lee (tendinitis) and Dom Jefferies (hamstring) remain doubtful.

Defender David Tutonda will be looking to break back into the squad after being left out last time out.

Mansfield will assess Will Swan ahead of their trip to Kent.

The 21-year–old forward sat out the Stags’ midweek draw with Carlisle with a chest infection and will be looked at ahead of kick-off.

Midfielder Hiram Boateng (hamstring) is doubtful.

Forward Rhys Oates (chest) is also unlikely to feature for Mansfield.