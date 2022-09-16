Charley Kendall pushing for first Newport start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport’s on-loan striker Charley Kendall is pushing for his full debut against Hartlepool.

Kendall, who has joined on loan from Lincoln, came off the bench against Swindon in mid-week.

Omar Bugiel is expected to feature after he made his return from injury against the Robins.

Sutton will remain without Sam Hart and Ben Goodliffe. Hart is recovering from a hip problem, while fellow defender Goodliffe has a long-term knee injury.

Winless Hartlepool should have experienced forward Chris Maguire available to make his debut.

Maguire joined the club on a free transfer this week following his release by Lincoln. His registration did not go through in time to face Crewe in mid-week, but he has now received clearance.

The 33-year-old, who will be assessed for a minor foot injury, could partner Josh Umerah in attack after he returned to the side – and scored a penalty – in the 1-1 home draw against Crewe.

Skipper Nicky Featherstone has been ruled out for up to two months with ankle ligament damage, while fellow midfielder Callum Cooke’s fitness will be monitored as he struggles with tendonitis in his knee. Jamie Sterry missed out on Tuesday night with a foot injury and remains a doubt.