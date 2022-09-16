New Wolves striker Diego Costa could feature against Manchester City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves’ new signing Diego Costa could be involved against champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea striker joined on a free transfer until the end of the season after Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out for six months.

Fellow forward Raul Jimenez will miss out as he continues to struggle for fitness.

City will give a fitness test to right-back Kyle Walker after two games out with a knock.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will hope to continue his comeback from injury after coming on as a late substitute against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is back in training after knee surgery in the summer but is not yet ready to feature.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Collins, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Podence, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Hwang, Neto, Ronan, Campbell, Traore, Costa.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Gundogan, Rodri, Phillips, De Bruyne, Grealish, Mahrez, Foden, Silva, Palmer, Haaland, Alvarez.