Djavan Anderson in line for first start for Oxford against MK Dons By Press Association September 16 2022, 4.14pm Cameron Brannagan could make his 200th appearance for Oxford (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Djavan Anderson could make his full debut for Oxford when the U's host MK Dons at the Kassam Stadium. The Dutch wing-back joined Karl Robinson's side on a one-year deal from Lazio on deadline day and came off the bench in the 75th minute of their loss to Plymouth. Steve Seddon should be back in the line-up after returning from injury earlier this week, with Cameron Brannagan set to hit a double-century of appearances for the U's. Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy, meanwhile, are still a few weeks away from a return. Liam Manning will hope to avoid a third straight loss after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Bolton in midweek. That match saw midfielder Josh McEachran return from a muscle injury, his first appearance since the opening day. Ethan Robson, however, will not be available after suffering a groin injury the club has said "isn't deemed too serious", with Manning expecting a return in a few weeks' time. Mo Eisa and and Tennai Watson continue to work their way back from injury.