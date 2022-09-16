Scot Bennett expected to line up for Newport against Barrow By Press Association September 16 2022, 4.28pm Scot Bennett made an unlikely return in midweek (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scot Bennett should be fully fit to make another start for Newport as they face Barrow on Saturday. The 31-year-old midfielder was previously a doubt to play in their narrow midweek loss to Stevenage but played 76 minutes before being taken off and should line up once again. Forward Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) is a longer term absentee. Chanka Zimba is yet to make his first Sky Bet League Two start for the club this season. Billy Waters will be hoping to return to Barrow’s starting line-up for the trip to South Wales. The 27-year-old forward came off the bench and assisted Tyrell Warren for the Bluebirds second goal in their 2-0 victory over Doncaster in midweek and may be involved from the start this time. However, forward Richie Bennett remains doubtful for the Cumbrian side. Barrow will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign and make it five wins from six. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0