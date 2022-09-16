Benik Afobe and George Honeyman hoping to feature for Millwall By Press Association September 16 2022, 5.02pm Benik Afobe, pictured, could come into contention to start for Millwall (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Benik Afobe and George Honeyman will be hoping to force their way into Millwall’s starting line-up for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool. The Lions have lost four of their last five league outings and are in need of attacking inspiration. So striker Afobe and midfielder Honeyman could come into the starting line-up, having been on the bench for the 2-0 loss to QPR. Shaun Hutchinson remains out of action with groin trouble, while Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett both have hamstring concerns. Callum Wright will miss out for Blackpool after dislocating a joint in his leg. The midfielder slipped awkwardly late on in the 3-0 loss at Rotherham in midweek, but though he will miss the London trip is not expected to remain out of action for too long. Keshi Anderson has been back in training but is not ready to feature at The Den. Ian Poveda is expected to shake off a tight hamstring to be available for selection, while Gary Madine will serve the last game of his three-match suspension. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0