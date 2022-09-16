Sergi Canos could return from injury as Brentford host Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sergi Canos has shaken off a thigh injury in time for Brentford’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Christian Norgaard remains out of action with a shin injury.

Ethan Pinnock is back in training after knee trouble but Sunday’s Gunners clash is expected to come too soon for the defender.

Arsenal have a number of injury doubts ahead of the short trip.

Thomas Partey has returned to training following a thigh injury and could feature.

Oleksandr Zincheko has been ruled out of Ukraine’s upcoming international games while Reiss Nelson (muscular), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) are out.

Provisional Brentford squad: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter, Strakosha, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Roerslev, Canos.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.