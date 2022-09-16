Shaun McWilliams doubtful for Northampton with groin injury By Press Association September 16 2022, 5.14pm Shaun McWilliams is doubtful (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Northampton have a number of injury issues to deal with as they prepare to face Rochdale on Saturday. Midfielder Shaun McWilliams was taken off early in their 2-0 win over Wimbledon in midweek with a groin problem and will be assessed ahead of kick off. Several other including Danny Hylton, Akin Odimayo, Danny Hylton and Aaron McGowan are set to miss out due to injury. Midfielder Ben Fox (knee) is doubtful and centre-forward Josh Eppiah was declared fit but was recently taken ill with food poisoning. Striker Tahvon Campbell made his first appearance of the season for Dale off the bench late in their 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in midweek. The 25-year-old recovered from a broken foot and will be hoping to make another appearance. Midfielder Jimmy Keohane is likely to make it consecutive starts after recovering from injury. Dale remain bottom of the league, without a win and will be looking for their first victory under Jim Bentley on Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0