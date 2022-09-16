Jamie Proctor ruled out long term for Port Vale after hip surgery By Press Association September 16 2022, 5.26pm Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor is out of commission for the foreseeable future (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Darrell Clarke confirmed Jamie Proctor “is now a long-term absentee” for Port Vale ahead of the clash with Shrewsbury after undergoing surgery for a hip injury. Clarke expects the striker, who has made five appearances across all competitions this season, to be away from his squad “for the foreseeable”. James Wilson (calf) looks set to make his return, with Gavin Massey, Brad Walker and captain Tom Conlon also available for selection. Defender Dan Jones made his first League One start in Tuesday’s draw with Barnsley and could feature again. An in-form Shrewsbury will be looking for their third straight win. Chey Dunkley scored the stoppage-time winner against Exeter on Tuesday and will look to net his second of the season on Saturday. Crystal Palace loanee Rob Street made his first start for Salop in that match, but could come off the bench, with Ryan Bowman also available. Steve Cotterill will also likely lean on Tom Bayliss who opened his account for Town on Tuesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0