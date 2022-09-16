Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers determined to get back to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers determined to get back to winning ways

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 5.34pm Updated: September 16 2022, 5.38pm
Rangers need to find get back to winning says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers need to find get back to winning says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is eyeing a much-needed return to form for Rangers against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday

The Light Blues have lost their last three matches in sobering circumstances, shipping 11 goals with none scored.

A 3-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League at Ibrox on Wednesday night followed a 4-0 defeat by Ajax in Amsterdam in the same competition, on the back of a 4-0 drubbing by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

Rangers trail Celtic at the top of the  cinch Premiership table by five points after six fixtures and van Bronckhorst knows the gap cannot get any bigger.

He told RangersTV: “Although we suffered another defeat (against Napoli), I think mentally the players looked really strong.

“I think that’s an aspect we need to have switching back to the league and with a home game and we are very determined to get back to winning ways.

“We need to switch. We had no (league) game last week and we played two Champions League games in a row which normally you don’t have.

“But we have prepared really well to make sure we maintain the way of playing especially the intensity and character we showed last Wednesday, we need to have that to get a good result at Ibrox tomorrow.”

The Dutchman expects United, under caretaker boss Liam Fox, to be a tough nut to crack.

He said: “They will come here and try to upset us with their play and you always expect a very tough match at home.

“Quite compact, defensively well-organised team but we have to keep our standards and we know how to overcome these opponents and we have to show it tomorrow.”

