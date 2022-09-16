More love for Federer and Sancho thanks young fan – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association September 16 2022, 6.08pm Roger Federer has announced his retirement (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16. Football Jadon Sancho thanked a young fan. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear shinpads given to them by a young fan outside the training ground. A classy goal celebration. 👏 https://t.co/SqujYDjAYs— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 16, 2022 Antony was back at school. E essa resenha?!? 🤪 Aprendendo demais todo dia!! @Cristiano!! 🇧🇷 🇵🇹 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7qcx41gMUC— Antony Santos (@antony00) September 16, 2022 Neil Warnock was getting ready to entertain the crowds. Really looking forward to the show tonight in my home city of Sheffield at a sold out @SheffCityHallHopefully we can have a few laughs together and lift the spirits after a sad week. #AreYouWithMe pic.twitter.com/PcNK3Lzv7z— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) September 16, 2022 Andy Carroll’s kids chose his new number. 🔢🎂📲 @AndyTCarroll pic.twitter.com/4SA0TVMrLR— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) September 15, 2022 Gary Neville likes a bit of Paolo Nutini. Bit of Friday positivity. I went to the Cavern Club earlier this week to watch Paulo Nutini . He was so good! He’s on tour up to Christmas . If you can see him I’d get there 👍🏻— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 16, 2022 Ashley Young gave retiring Ben Foster some stick. Is there a hanger big enough to hold that head of yours on haha. Enjoy retirement mate, I wish you well in everything you go on to do. Big Head Ben it was a pleasure playing alongside you🤘🏾❤️— Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 16, 2022 Lucy Bronze was hard at work in the Barcelona sunshine. Vamos @FCBfemeni 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/6fedwjPl6N— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) September 16, 2022 Rio pulled the FPL trigger. I’ve used my wildcard this week in #FPL… anyone else??➡️ https://t.co/fSBieObooE— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 16, 2022 Tennis The tributes continued for a departing great. thank you @rogerfederer for elevating the game in so many ways on and off the court. thank you for all the advice you’ve given me over the years. thank you for being the best role model for so many. thank you for everything 🐐#RForever pic.twitter.com/akAs4fso7W— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 15, 2022 Happy retirement to the King of Tennis 👑 In my opinion the greateat Player of all the time 🐐🎾 This sport will not be the same anymore without him. #M10 pic.twitter.com/7r4HNtVHZ0— Mesut Özil (@M10) September 16, 2022 Golf It got in the hole! 🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨Julien Quesne aces the 187-yard fourth hole! #DS79OpendItalia pic.twitter.com/t9D2X4HGfG— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 16, 2022 Ian Poulter met another famous face in Chicago. Two people who’ve had success in Chicago 🇺🇸🇪🇺🏆😉🐂@ScottiePippen #ChicagoBulls #Medinah pic.twitter.com/6hM3UukZHS— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 16, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor ate like a king. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0