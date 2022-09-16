Harry McKirdy suspended as Hibernian prepare to host Aberdeen By Press Association September 16 2022, 6.19pm Harry McKirdy, left, is suspended (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy will miss the visit of Aberdeen through a one-match suspension which he incurred before his deadline-day switch from Swindon. Another new signing, Mykola Kukharevych, could come in after training with the team since Wednesday. Elias Melkersen (concussion), Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Demi Mitchell (hamstring), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Kyle Magennis (groin) are all out. Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson misses out through suspension following his retrospective two-match ban. Manager Jim Goodwin revealed that players who were set to play through the pain barrier against Rangers have fully recovered following last weekend’s postponements. Midfielder Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0