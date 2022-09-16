Louis Moult in line for Motherwell outing against Hearts By Press Association September 16 2022, 6.27pm Updated: September 16 2022, 6.29pm Motherwell Louis Moult [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Louis Moult’s return to action at Motherwell could come against Hearts in the cinch Premiership game at Fir Park on Sunday. The 30-year-old striker, who played for the Steelmen between 2015 and 2018, signed on a season-long loan deal from Burton at the start of the month but has yet to feature. Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees. German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou could make his Hearts debut after being granted a work permit. Craig Halkett will drop out again after aggravating a hamstring injury on his attempted comeback against RFS in Latvia on Thursday. Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee) and Kye Rowles (foot) are all out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0