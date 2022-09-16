Giovanni van Bronckhorst has decisions to make ahead of Dundee United game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have decisions to make after assessing his Rangers squad ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor took over from injured Jon McLaughlin for the Champions League defeat by Napoli in midweek and will keep his place after the Dutchman revealed he had the same squad available.

Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Kemar Roofe and Filip Helander have been out with various injuries while Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

United are once again under the charge of Liam Fox as the caretaker boss bids to enhance his prospects of landing the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti remains out with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from a long-term Achilles problem.