St Mirren at almost full strength for clash with Celtic By Press Association September 16 2022, 6.42pm Stephen Robinson's side have no new injury issues (Jane Barlow/PA)

St Mirren are in fine fettle ahead of the cinch Premiership game against leaders Celtic in Paisley on Sunday. Buddies boss Stephen Robinson has almost a full squad from which to choose for the visit of the champions. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe. Celtic have no fresh injuries following their Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. Midfielder James McCarthy is back in training after missing the trip to Poland through illness. Defender Carl Starfelt remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.