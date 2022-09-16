Jack Fitzwater back from suspension for Livingston against Kilmarnock By Press Association September 16 2022, 6.44pm Jack Fitzwater is back for Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston welcome back defender Jack Fitzwater from suspension for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock. Morgan Boyes, James Penrice and Bruce Anderson are all back in contention after their recent injury lay-offs. Tom Parkes, who is out long term with a serious knee problem, is the only absentee. Defender Ash Taylor is suspended for the trip to West Lothian after being sent off in Kilmarnock’s last game against Hibernian. Zach Hemmings, Blair Alston, Jeriel Dorsett and Jordan Jones are back in training following various injuries. Liam Donnelly is touch and go, but Scott Robinson (heel) remains out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0